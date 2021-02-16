Israeli Businesses, Schools to Begin Reopening Sunday

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli businesses, shopping centers, schools and other venues will begin reopening on Sunday for the first time in weeks as the country slowly emerges from its third lockdown.

Schools in cities where 70% of the population has been vaccinated and where infection rates are low will see the return of 5th, 6th, 11th and 12th graders to school next week.

Shopping centers, street shops, markets, museums, libraries, malls and houses of worship will be open for all Israelis. However, only those with a “green passport,” meaning they have documentation proving they received both doses of the vaccine, will be allowed to enter gyms, swimming pools, studios, sporting events and cultural exhibits.

Prof. Nachman Ash, who is leading the country’s fight against the virus, said Monday there will be harsh punishment for anybody who gains unauthorized access to a restricted area or event.

Government leaders banned festivities over the Purim holiday next weekend, saying that holiday meals must be limited to immediate family members.

The release of lockdown restrictions come as Israel’s coronavirus infection and morbidity rates slowly drop. There are currently more than 55,000 active cases in Israel and some 5,400 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Israel is leading the world in vaccinating its population.

So far, nearly 4 million people have already received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and 2.6 million have received both doses.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***