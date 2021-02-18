Rare Storm Brings Winter Wonderland to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Jerusalem residents woke up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning after a rare Mideast storm brought snow to the holy city and parts of the country’s north.

According to the Jerusalem municipality, the city saw up to 6 inches of snow in some areas. Snowplows cleared busy roads as the extreme weather disrupted school and travel plans.

Israeli police blocked the main road between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem overnight due to the icy conditions. Schools and transportation began slightly later than usual. However, most of the school system was already closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police warned some roads in Jerusalem and surrounding areas could be blocked due to the icy conditions.

Some braved the freezing temperatures to snap pictures and play in the snow.

In the country’s north, residents saw as much as 1.3 feet of snow. Areas that did not receive snow got heavy rain and high winds.

The Mideast storm also brought snow to Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Israel’s central region gets snow every few years. The last time Israel saw major snowfall was in 2013 when a winter storm brought one foot of snow to Jerusalem and knocked out power in several neighborhoods.

In this Dec. 13, 2013 file photo, the Western Wall, right, and the gilded Dome of the Rock, among the holiest sites for Jews and Muslims, are covered in snow. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

