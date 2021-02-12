Tim Tebow Brings ‘Night to Shine’ Event to Israel’s Special Needs Community for First Time

JERUSALEM, Israel – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping people across the world from gathering to honor special needs individuals in their community.

For the first time, the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine event officially made its way to the Holy Land. The event is a prom night experience hosted by churches around the globe for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

The Tim Tebow Foundation partnered with the Philos Project, King of Kings Ministries, and House of Wheels to make the event happen in the Holy Land Thursday night. The event, although limited because of COVID-19, took place at the House of Wheels facility in the coastal Israeli city of Herzliya.

Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine event in Israel. Photo credit: Jan Kanis

House of Wheels is an organization dedicated to helping disabled people, many of them in wheelchairs, enjoy life no matter their race or ethnicity.

The participants dressed up in their very best for a red carpet listened to music and enjoyed refreshments.

“Thank you to [House of Wheels] and [King of King] for hosting the event, and to the Tim Tebow Foundation for their sponsorship! We are happy to have helped plan such an incredible evening,” the Philos Project said in a statement.

Similar events are scheduled to take place on Friday around the world for the seventh anniversary of Night to Shine.

“Though things will look a little different this year, one thing hasn’t changed – we can’t wait to love and honor those with special needs on our favorite night of the year,” the Tim Tebow Foundation said in a statement on its website.

