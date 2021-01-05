Israel’s Defense Minister Calls for United Front Against Iranian Nuclear Weapons

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz is calling on the world to unite to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“Iran is a global and regional challenge, as well as a challenge for Israel,” Gantz said while on a visit to the base of the navy’s elite Shayetet 13 commando unit. “Our defense establishment and all of the relevant bodies need to keep monitoring this issue.”

Iran resumed enriching uranium to 20 percent at its Fordo facility, in breach of the nuclear deal, putting it just one step from creating weapons-grade uranium.

“All should join hands in the struggle against Iran terrorist actions, and against its military nuclear aspirations,” Gantz said.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Gantz, earlier said that it’s a sensitive time with the presumed coming changes in the American administration.

President Trump pulled the US out of the Iranian nuclear deal but Joe Biden has pledged to re-enter it, if Iran keeps its part of the deal..

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the fact that Iran is ramping up uranium enrichment exposes its intentions.

“Iran's decision to continue violating its commitments, to raise the enrichment level and advance the industrial ability to enrich uranium underground, cannot be explained in any way except as the continued realization of its intention to develop a military nuclear program,” Netanyahu said.