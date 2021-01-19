Thousands Virtually Send Prayers for Loved Ones With COVID to Western Wall 

JERUSALEM, Israel – Although the coronavirus pandemic has suspended tourism in Israel, it hasn’t stopped thousands of prayers from making their way to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced that the names of more than 30,000 people ill with COVID have been sent to the holy site for prayer since the beginning of the Pandemic.

Many of those names have come through online petitions, which are sent to the Western Wall’s website.

Hundreds of prayer requests are printed daily and placed before the wall during COVID-compliant prayer services from Sunday to Thursday.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is encouraging more people to send in their prayers.

“Send us the names of your loved ones and we will make sure to pray for their health in front of the sacred stones of the Kotel while painstakingly preserving your privacy,” the organization said in a statement.

The coronavirus has significantly decreased the number of worshippers who come to the Western Wall. Israel is currently in its third lockdown, which is set to expire on Thursday. However, Israeli leaders are planning to extend the lockdown in hopes of bringing down the country’s infection rate.

The Health Ministry is requesting that the lockdown be extended for another two weeks.

More than 500,000 people in Israel have been infected with the virus since last year. Some 4,000 people have died.

