U.S. Recognizes City of David as Important to America's Judeo-Christian Heritage

JERUSALEM, Israel – The United States announced on Monday it has officially recognized the ancient City of David in Jerusalem as a place of great historical significance and an icon of America’s Judeo-Christian values.

Outgoing US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and Chairman of the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, Paul Packer, attended a special ceremony dedicating a plaque to honor the City of David.

“I’ve often wondered, what monuments inspired our Founding Fathers,” Friedman said during the ceremony. “When the drafters of the Declaration of Independence proclaimed that our Creator had endowed each and every American with certain unalienable rights, what monuments inspired them? I suggest that those monuments are located right here, in the ancient City of Jerusalem. We have given this plaque to the City of David Foundation with the hope that it will prompt all who read it to think of the Judeo-Christian values upon which our country was founded and how those values were inspired by ancient Jerusalem and its inhabitants.”

Friedman was standing on the steps of the Pilgrimage Road, an ancient stony pathway Jesus and other Jews walked on to ascend to the Temple in the Jerusalem. The Pilgrimage Road is one of several groundbreaking archaeological finds unearthed over the years in the City of David.

Chairman of @USHeritageComm Paul Packer and I were privileged to recognize the @cityofdavid for its contribution to America’s Judeo-Christian heritage. Whether one observes any religion or no religion, this is a wellspring of our common values. https://t.co/UIkuEIeNs9 — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) January 18, 2021

Other discoveries include Hezekiah’s Tunnel, the Pool of Siloam, and the Gihon Spring.

“With the unveiling of this plaque and the recognition of the City of David for its contribution to America’s heritage, we are fulfilling another, larger purpose: to unify Americans around our foundational principles and values,” said Packer. “The City of David serves as a living testament to those enduring values, and it is our duty to ensure it remains for generations to come.”

The City of David is more than 3,000 years old and dates back to the time of David. Archaeologists claim it is the site where King David first established Jerusalem as the unified capital of the tribes of Israel.

