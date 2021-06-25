Honduras Moves Its Embassy to Jerusalem on 'Historic' Day

Honduras became the fourth country to move its embassy to Jerusalem on Thursday. Many see this as a positive sign that more countries will also recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish State.

Following an evening reception to honor Honduras, President Juan Orlando Hernandez told CBN News why moving the embassy marked a special day for his country.

“It’s a unique day in our history and this is a recognition from our people to the people of Israel. And I believe this is going to be good today and good tomorrow. But this is a day of commitment, so the next generation of Hondurans keep this embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel,” Hernandez said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recognized the courage it took Hernandez to move the embassy.

"Mr. President, Honduras under your leadership stands consistently with Israel in the international institutions when it is not always popular, and sometimes it comes with a cost and this is evidence of the friendship and the willingness to take action, including paying a price and I want to thank you and the public in Honduras for this support,” Bennett said.

Some see the move of the Honduran Embassy not just as an historic day for the nation of Honduras but as part of an ongoing prophetic movement.

Jürgen Bühler the Executive Director of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem www.icej.org explained.

“The bible says it very clearly, this (Jerusalem) is the City of David, that’s the seat of government for the Jewish people. It is also called the spiritual headquarters of the world, Mount Zion. It’s the place where one day the nations will come to receive inspiration, guidance for their nations,” Bühler said.

“So what Honduras is doing in a way, it aligns itself, you can say with God’s purposes for this nation. But not only Israel but for the whole world and I am convinced that God is going to bless Honduras for this,” he added.

“This comes at the right time for us. After we have endured Operation Guardian of the Walls, a period in which 4,300 missiles were launched at civilian centers indiscriminately in order to kill as many Israelis as possible. This blessing came our way,” said Sharon Regev from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“And we hope that many, many more nations would join this wonderful blessing and would bring their embassies to our eternal city, to the capital of the state of Israel, to the city of Jerusalem,” Regev said.

A delegation of nearly twenty pastors from Honduras joined President Hernandez.

Hector Newman, the Executive Director of the American Baptists of Honduras felt a profound sense of connection with Israel.

“I don’t know if I can express with words because Honduras is one of the four countries in the world that we decided against everything that oppose to bring our embassy over here to Jerusalem. And that means the Lord is helping us to have a better relationship with a country that we are in brotherhood,” Newman told CBN News.

While Honduras becomes the fourth country to move its embassy to Jerusalem, many like Josh Reinstein, founder of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus expects more nations to follow suit.

“I see that this is just the beginning. I think we’re going to see faith-based diplomacy grow in Latin America. In Africa, we’re going to see an embassy move from the country of Malawi [and from] Eastern Europe. This is a process that is happening all over the world. We’re seeing people of faith getting involved in the political process,” Reinstein told CBN News.

“It used to be a thing that was only done in America you know the Republican party, the base for evangelical Christians but now evangelical Christians all around the world are getting involved in faith-based diplomacy and we’re seeing the fruits of that today,” he added.

President Hernandez felt a unique honor to be a part of Honduras’s history.

“I [give] thanks to God because he allowed me to be here in this moment trying to serve the Honduran people and nobody else has been in this position to take this decision … in this moment in history,” he said.

