Jews, Christians to Pray for Israel During Annual Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast

JERUSALEM, Israel – From war to political crisis to deadly internal unrest, Israel has already faced many challenges this year.

That’s why Jews and Christians are gathering to pray for the peace of Jerusalem during this year’s annual Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast on June 9 and 10.

The event’s founder, Albert Veklser, told CBN News the breakfast is all about obeying the biblical command to pray for the peace of Jerusalem

“Prayer works and prayer has been bringing miracles,” Veklser said. “Of course, we need to repent of our wicked ways and our sins and [God] said he would heal the land. And I think this healing is needed not only here in Israel, it’s needed everywhere all over the world.”

Those who wish to join but can’t make it to Jerusalem can watch it online.

“We make most of the program available online and we would encourage people even to gather in groups,” Veklser said.

He told CBN News that during last year’s Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, groups of Christians in Sweden and Singapore held their own prayer local Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast events where they served food and joined the livestream from Jerusalem.

“We would encourage people to take these two days, June 9 and 10, [to pray] especially for the peace of Jerusalem,” said Veksler.

CBN News will live stream the event right here on our website and Facebook so you can join. Wednesday’s live stream will begin at 2 am ET and 1 am ET on Thursday.

