Netanyahu, Harris Discuss Iran, ICC, Israel’s Vaccination Campaign in First Phone Cal

JERUSALEM, Israel – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in a conversation that touched on Iran, Israel’s COVID-19 response, and the International Criminal Court’s recent decision to open a probe into alleged war crimes committed by Israelis and Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s office said Harris “expressed the total opposition of the American administration to the decision by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.”

The Biden administration swiftly condemned the ICC’s decision and vowed to “continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security.” Israel and the US argue the court does not have the jurisdiction to launch an investigation.

A readout from Harris’ office said the pair “agreed on the importance of continuing close cooperation and partnership on regional security issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and the regime’s dangerous regional behavior.”

President Joe Biden wants to revive the 2015 nuclear deal to prevent Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear bomb. The previous administration unilaterally abandoned the agreement 2018 in a move praised by Netanyahu.

“The prime minister said we would continue to strengthen our intelligence and security cooperation and said during their conversation that as prime minister of Israel, he is totally committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons that are meant for our destruction,” Netanyahu’s office said.

The vice president’s office said they “discussed the importance of advancing scientific cooperation between our two countries and efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The pair also discussed the importance of “advancing peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” according to Harris’ readout. Netanyahu’s statement made no mention of the Palestinians.

Thursday’s phone call was the first time the two leaders have spoken since the inauguration. Netanyahu also spoke with Biden last month.