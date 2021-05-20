Israeli Cabinet Approves Cease-Fire in Gaza, Now It's up to Hamas

After 11 days of fending off thousands of terrorist rockets and bombing Hamas launching sites and terror tunnels, the Israeli Cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a ceasefire.

Israel has indicated it is willing to allow Egypt to mediate the ceasefire.

Netanyahu's office released a statement saying, "The Political Security Cabinet unanimously accepted the recommendation of all security officials, the chief of staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad and the head of the National Security Council, to accept the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral ceasefire without any conditions, which will take effect later."

The move is being taken even though there's no indication that the Hamas terrorist group is willing to halt its hostilities.

If those terrorist acts continue, then Israel may be forced to continue to respond. "The political echelon emphasizes that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign," Netanyahu's office stated.

Fighting first broke out on May 10. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have used residential areas as human shields as they've fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities filled with civilian targets. Gaza officials say 230 Palestinians have been killed, and Israel contends that the majority are Hamas operatives while dozens were unintended civilian deaths.

Israel's Iron Dome defense shield has knocked down a majority of the deadly terrorist missiles before they could take Israeli lives, otherwise, the death toll would have been much higher than the 12 people killed on the Israeli side.

