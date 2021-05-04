Violence Breaks Out as Israel Continues Search for Terror Suspect

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli authorities are still looking for the terrorist responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three Israelis on Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) believes the shooting was the result of a lone-wolf attack carried out by a single Palestinian at the Tapuach Junction in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria.

The gunman fired ten bullets at a bus stop where three Israeli men were standing. Soldiers nearby responded by open firing on the vehicle, but the attacker managed to flee the scene.

Two of the three shooting victims suffered serious injuries.

Israeli authorities believe they found the vehicle involved in the attack outside the Palestinian village of Aqraba. Clashes broke out between local Palestinians and Israeli troops when the soldiers arrived at the scene to confiscate the grey Hyundai.

The Palestinian locals succeeded in torching the car before it was seized by the IDF.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reports that Israeli security forces believe the car belongs to a Hamas member who lives in the Palestinian village.

Sunday’s terror attack came amid heightened tensions in the West Bank due to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and the recent decision by the Palestinian Authority to indefinitely delay what was supposed to be the first Palestinian election in 15 years.

The terror attack was followed by an apparent retaliatory attack against local Palestinians by Israelis who live in the nearby settlement community of Shiloh. Israeli media reports that the Israelis stormed the Palestinian village of Jaloud, hurled objects, and torched property. The IDF said violence broke out between both groups.

The Israelis also reportedly slashed several police car tires. Eleven Palestinians were arrested in the clashes. No Israelis were arrested.

The United States released a statement on Monday condemning violence from both Palestinian and Jewish extremists.

“We condemn the shooting attack on innocent civilians in the West Bank yesterday, as well as reported retaliatory attacks, and wish the victims a quick recovery,” the Biden administration said. “Terror and violence solve nothing.”