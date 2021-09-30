Harris Doesn’t Challenge University Student’s ‘Ethnic Genocide’ Claim Against Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Vice President Kamala Harris affirmed a university student’s right to criticize Israel and accuse the country of committing “ethnic genocide” during an event this week at George Mason University in Virginia.

Harris discussed voting rights with students and then allowed them to ask questions.

One student, who identified herself as part-Yemeni and part-Iranian, questioned why the United States was giving military funding to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“You brought up how the power of the people and demonstrations and organizing is very valuable in America, but I see that over the summer there have been protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers standing with Palestine, but then just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel which hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this,” she said.

The US House of Representatives last week passed a measure to give Israel $1 billion for its Iron Dome missile defense system. Democrats overwhelmingly supported the move despite facing opposition from several progressives.

The student asked why that money was given to Israel instead of being allocated for domestic issues.

“I bring this up because Americans are struggling from lack of healthcare, public healthcare, lack of affordable housing, and all this money ends up going to funding Israel and backing Saudi Arabia,” she said.

Although Harris did not specifically address the student’s criticism of Israel, the vice president said she was “glad” she voiced her opinion.

“This is about the fact that your voice, your perspective your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?” Harris said.

“The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that,” she added.

Republicans quickly attacked the vice president for her response to the student’s question.

Vice President Harris has repeatedly expressed her support for Israel. In a call last month to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, she reiterated her “strong commitment to Israel’s security.”

