Israel Warns Iran's Nuclear Program is at 'The Most Advanced Point Ever'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett put the world on notice that time is running out to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at his Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Bennett sounded an international wake-up call.

“I am calling on world powers: don't fall into the trap of Iranian deception that will lead to additional concessions. You must not give up on inspecting sites and the most important thing, the most important message is that there must be a time limit,” he said.

“They (Iran) are dragging on, we must set a clear-cut deadline that says: until here. The Iranian nuclear program is at the most advanced point ever,” Bennett warned.

Israel remains clear – its military option to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities is open.

Earlier this month, the UN agency monitoring Iran’s nuclear program released a confidential report saying that for months, the regime hindered access to its nuclear sites by damaging surveillance cameras. The report said Iran is also expanding its nuclear program dangerously close to a weapons-grade level. To avert a political showdown, Iran invited the agency back this weekend, but it could be too late.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued another warning with the release of images of an Iranian training base.

"The Kashan base located north of the city of Isfahan is used to train terrorists from Yemen, Iraq, Syria snd Lebanon,” Gantz said. “Iran has developed ‘proxy terror’ which is perpetrated by organized ‘terror armies’ which are assisting Iran in achieving its economic, political and military goals.”

The camps include another weapon of terror – military drones.

“One of the most significant tools employed by Iran and its proxies is UAVs with a range of thousands of kilometers,” Gantz said. “Hundreds of these UAVs are spread across Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. Iran is also attempting to transfer the know-how needed for UAV production to Gaza.”

Seth Frantzman, author of Drone Wars, says this is Iran's war of the future today.

“What it tells us is Iran is not just exporting drones and the blueprints, it’s bringing people into Iran, training them and sending them back,” Frantzman told CBN News. “I think that, of course, has big implications for the region because it means you [have] very skilled operators that can use drones that can target ships or energy facilities or whatever they want.”