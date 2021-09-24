‘The Return Israel’ Calls on the Nations to Pray, Repent in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – One year ago, thousands of American Christians converged in the nation’s capital for “The Return,” a day of prayer and repentance at the National Mall. Millions joined the event via simulcast asking God to forgive America for its sins to avoid Divine judgment.

Now, “The Return Israel” is making its way to Jerusalem where people from around the world are encouraged to pray, repent and return to God.

“This is important because the return of Mashiach (Hebrew for ‘Messiah’), that Israel is waiting for, the Messiah that believers are waiting to return, is going to happen in fulfillment of the Feast of Tabernacles,” says Yochanan Marcellino, executive producer of “The Return Israel.” “The Bible tells us in Zechariah 14:4 that the Messiah is coming back to the Mount of Olives. He is going to tabernacle with His people in Jerusalem. God has appointed these times on His calendar.”

Israel is currently celebrating the Feast of Tabernacles – also known as Sukkot. During the holiday, Jews erect temporary dwellings outside their homes to remind them of how God provided for their forefathers in the wilderness.

Jews also traditionally make a pilgrimage to Jerusalem during Sukkot.

Marcellino believes this is prophetic and says “The Return Israel” will be a “dress rehearsal to call the world, from Jerusalem, to repent and return to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel.”

“The impact will be global. The nations will prepare to come to Zion. I believe people will follow the lead of the Word of God which clearly is saying, repent and return,” he says. “I believe this will have an eternal impact.”

Because of the pandemic, a date for “The Return Israel” is still pending but is scheduled for some time in 2022.

In the meantime, organizers are celebrating the first anniversary of “The Return” in Washington D.C. by rebroadcasting the event on its Facebook page on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26. Click here to find out how you can participate.

“God is about to do something new and glorious,” says Rev. Kevin Jessip, president of The Return International. “This new thing is beyond revival, beyond an awakening. It is a work of God that He alone initiates when He can no longer endure the polluting of His holy name.”