Thousands Attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – Thousands of Jews flocked to the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday and Wednesday to attend the Priestly Blessing.

The blessing is held twice a year during the biblical holidays of Sukkot and Passover. Since ancient times, Jewish pilgrims have made their way to Jerusalem to participate in the special event.

The traditional blessing is administered by a group of Kohanim – men who trace their lineage back to the ancient Hebrew priests. During the blessing, the Kohanim recite a prayer from the Book of Numbers to bless all of Israel.

This year’s event was held with some COVID restrictions.

Entry to the Western Wall plaza is limited to no more than 8,000 people, and the plaza itself is divided into prayer capsules to prevent overcrowding. Worshippers do not need to present a Green Pass to gain entry.

Last year, the Priestly Blessing during Sukkot was scaled down significantly due to the nationwide lockdown.

Sukkot is a festive holiday when Jews celebrate the harvest and remember how God provided for their forefathers in the wilderness after escaping slavery in Egypt.

