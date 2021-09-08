What's Next for The Middle East – Another War or a New Era of Peace and Prosperity?

Events in the Middle East are always changing, and what happens in Israel and the Arab world has implications around the globe. Author Joel Rosenberg has just published his first non-fiction book in more than a decade, where he takes readers inside the turbulent modern Middle East.

Do recent changes in the Middle East signal peace? One Arab country after another is signing historic, game-changing peace, trade, investment, and tourism deals with Israel.

Pat Robertson talks with Joel C. Rosenberg about his new book, Enemies and Allies, on Thursday's 700 Club.

At the same time, Russia, Iran, and Turkey are forming a highly dangerous alliance that could threaten Western powers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is drawing down its military forces in the Middle East and focusing on matters closer to home. Where is it all heading?

New York Times bestselling author Joel C. Rosenberg explains the rapidly shifting landscape in Israel and the Arab/Muslim world in a new book, Enemies and Allies: An Unforgettable Journey Inside the Fast-Moving & Immensely Turbulent Modern Middle East.