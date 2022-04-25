Israel Says Terror Groups Behind Temple Mount Violence, Vows to Protect Muslim Worshipers

After weeks of criticism against Israel for its handling of Palestinian violence on the Temple Mount, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said terror groups are behind the clashes and their aim is to create trouble in Israel and the region.

“In the past three weeks, there has been a dangerous effort underway in Jerusalem,” Lapid told foreign journalists at a special briefing on Sunday.

During Ramadan, Israel has tried to ensure the Muslim faithful could pray at al-Aksa mosque on the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims.

“During Ramadan, terrorist organizations have been trying to hijack the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to create an outbreak of violence in Jerusalem, and from there, a violent conflict across the country,” Lapid said.

While clashes have erupted between Israeli police and Muslims, Lapid maintains Israel is not to blame.

“Hamas and Islamic Jihad extremists burst into Al-Aqsa Mosque in the early mornings, again and again. They brought weapons into the Mosque. They threw rocks and explosives from within it and used it as a base to incite violent riots,” he said.

Videos on social media have shown security forces using stun grenades and tear gas inside the mosque and Lapid points out Israeli police aren’t endangering worshippers, they’re trying to protect them.

“The only reason the police have twice entered the mosque in recent weeks to remove them [is] if we had not removed these rioters there would have been a disaster. If you don’t remove the rioters immediately at the start it leads to much greater violence later,” he added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Recently reports have circulated that Israel intends to change the rules governing the Temple Mount status. Lapid denied the accusations.

“Israel is committed to the status quo on the Temple Mount. Muslims pray on the Temple Mount, non-Muslims visit. There is no change. There will be no change. We have no plans to divide the Temple Mount between religions,” he said.

Lapid said Israel had blocked provocations by Jews. One Jewish group was prevented from parading through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City waving Israeli flags.

And now, according to a report in the Jerusalem Post, the organization that coordinates Jewish visits to the Temple Mount, says the site will be closed to Jews “until further notice.” That would likely be until the end of the Ramadan holiday though it could continue after that.

The ongoing trouble has caused friction with Jordan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – three Arab countries that have full diplomatic relations with Israel.

“We call on Muslim moderates, on Muslim states, to act against this fake news, and to work together with us to ensure our common interest: preservation of the status quo and calming the situation,” Lapid said in his briefing.

The leaders of those three countries met in Cairo on Sunday to discuss the tensions in Jerusalem and called for calm in Jerusalem and for Israel to respect the status quo of the Temple Mount.

Several rockets have been fired from Hamas-controlled territory over the last week and Israel is focused on containing the situation.

“Israel will not accept rocket fire from Gaza. Period. We have a zero-tolerance policy for attacks on our territory,” Lapid said.

The tension also affected an Orthodox Christian celebration after Israel limited worshipers for what authorities called safety precautions. Still, thousands gathered for the annual Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday.

“Thankfully, it took place quietly and in an organized fashion,” the foreign minister said.

For the first time in years, Ramadan, Passover and Easter coincided, resulting in violence rather than celebration

“It should be a cause for joy. We should be able to celebrate together. Respect one another. Enjoy one another's traditions and cultures. That is the true spirit of Jerusalem,” Lapid said.