Palestinian Pastor Released After Being Jailed for Meeting With Israeli Leader

JERUSALEM, Israel – Palestinian authorities on Monday released an evangelical pastor who spent 40 days in jail for meeting with a former member of Israel’s parliament.

Pastor Johnny Shahwan, a Palestinian Christian from Bethlehem, runs a ministry called Beit al Liqa, which serves local families through faith-based programs. Palestinian police shut down Beit al Liqa and arrested Shahwan following reports that Israeli politician and rabbi, Yehudah Glick, had visited the ministry.

Outraged Palestinians called Glick an “extremist” and the Beit al Liqa organization a “traitor” to the Palestinian people for allegedly hosting the visit. Glick is known for regularly praying on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, which is considered by Palestinians to be a strictly Islamic holy site.

Shahwan faced charges of "undermining the national sentiments [of Palestinians], stirring up sectarian strife and insulting the prestige of the [Palestinian] state." If convicted, he would have faced prison time and hard labor, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group called Glick’s visit a “national crime” and several unidentified gunmen reportedly opened fire on the ministry’s building. No one was harmed.

For weeks, Shahwan’s family and supporters petitioned for his freedom. The issue was addressed with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who authorized Shahwan’s release, according to ALL ARAB NEWS.

Although Shahwan is free, Palestinian officials are concerned that he still faces danger from extremists.

“His family is very frightened,” Glick told CBN News.

CBN News has previously reported on the persecution many Palestinian Christians face under the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier this year, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas called on Christians to oppose Israel during a meeting with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.

“We know that the prime Zionist goal is emptying the land of its Christians and Muslims,” Abbas said. “They don’t want anyone here other than themselves. The Christians before the Muslims, because the Christians were here on this land before the Muslims.”

Abbas’ comments aired on Palestinian television and were shared by the Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch.