'Shocking': Palestinian Rioters Vandalize Joseph's Tomb Amid Heightened Tensions

JERUSALEM, Israel – Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph’s Tomb on Saturday during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Nablus.

“Dozens of Palestinian rioters in a frenzy of destruction simply vandalized a holy place for us, the Jews,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“They shattered the headstone over the tomb and set fire to rooms in the complex; I have seen the shocking pictures.”

“We will not tolerate such an attack on a place that is holy for us, on the eve of Passover, and will reach the rioters. Of course, we will see to the rebuilding of what has been destroyed, just as we always do,” he added.

Images circulating online show damage to the religious shrine, which is revered by Christians, Jews, and Muslims. Some Jews believe Joseph is buried in the tomb, while Muslims believe the body of a sheikh lies there.

Joseph’s Tomb is a heritage site sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians. Palestinian rioters vandalized and set fire to the tomb last night. A religious site should never be a place for violence. pic.twitter.com/C2DOjAC3dz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 10, 2022

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the vandalism “a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew.”

Gantz said Israel would restore the shrine. He also called on the Palestinian Authority to protect the site and take “decisive action against rioters and terrorists that harm stability and security in holy places.”

The shrine is located in Area A of the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria – which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

The vandalism comes amid a deadly wave of Palestinian terror during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. During the vandalism, Israeli troops were carrying out arrest raids following a terror attack in Tel Aviv that killed three people.

