Thousands Gather for Traditional Priestly Blessing at Western Wall

JERUSALEM, Israel – Thousands of Jews flocked to the Western Wall on Monday for the priestly blessing in Jerusalem.
The traditional priestly blessing – known in Hebrew as Birkat Kohanim – takes place during the Passover and Sukkot festivals.
In the Book of Numbers, God commands Moses and Aaron to bless the Children of Israel:
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.”
This year’s priestly blessing is split into two events – one on Monday and another on Wednesday – for security purposes and to reduce crowd size.
The event comes amid increased tensions in Jerusalem and recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters on the Temple Mount.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.