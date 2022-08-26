Russia to Use Iran to Bypass Western Sanctions if Nuclear Deal Restored

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iran has shipped hundreds of drones to Russia that are capable of being used in the war against Ukraine, the Associated Press reports. The move is the latest sign of a deepening relationship between the two nations.

Citing unnamed western intelligence officials, AP reported Thursday that the drones appear operational and ready for use. However, it is unclear if Russia has begun using them against Ukrainian forces.

The White House warned last month that Iran was planning to equip Russia with “hundreds” of armed drones, and Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran had “various types of collaboration with Russia, including in the defense sector.”

“But we won’t help either of the sides involved in this war because we believe that it (the war) needs to be stopped," said Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian.

The increased military ties between Tehran and Moscow could complicate world powers’ efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which shattered when the Trump administration withdrew from it in 2018 over concerns that it did not adequately restrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

A potential agreement to restore the deal would grant Iran billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. Opponents of the deal argue that lifting sanctions would strengthen Russia in its war against Ukraine and allow Moscow to circumvent western penalties imposed on its since the invasion began.

Facing isolation from the West, heavy sanctions, and supply chain issues, Russia has increasingly turned to Iran and seeks to compensate for its decreased trade to Europe. Western diplomats tell POLITICO that Russia is planning to use Iran as a backdoor to avoid sanctions and sell oil if the Iranian nuclear deal is revived.

“Iran is a good partner in this endeavor,” one of the Western diplomats said. “Russia has a difficulty and Iran has a capability.”

Israeli officials are concerned a return to the nuclear agreement could boost cooperation between Russia and Iran, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned Iran would use the billions in sanctions relief to advance terrorism in the Middle East.

Supporters of the deal, such as President Joe Biden’s administration, believe the original accord was effective in restraining Iran’s nuclear capabilities and argue that Iran has become more dangerous in the absence of an agreement.

Washington this week responded to Iran's latest offer to restore the deal. Now, negotiators are expected to examine technical details followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the agreement.

The increased messaging campaigns from Israel, the US and Iran suggest a deal could be close.

