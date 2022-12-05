Book of Psalms in Terror Victim's Possession May Have Saved His Life

JERUSALEM, Israel – The November 23rd bombing attacks on the outskirts of Jerusalem produced many stories of heartbreak and loss. Two people were killed and 18 were injured during the sophisticated attack including Aryeh Shechopek,16, and Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada, a father of six.

Still, at least one bright story emerged from the tragedy. When medical personnel operated on one of the survivors, a 62-year-old man at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Hospital, loved ones going through his possessions discovered that a piece of shrapnel almost completely penetrated a Book of Psalms he had with him.

The shrapnel lodged in the book, stopping at a verse in Psalm 124: "Our soul is like a bird that escaped from a box of hardships." Authorities believe the book may have saved his life.

Word of the miracle traveled through the hospital and the man received visits from the hospital CEO and a rabbi. The survivor agreed to release photographs of his Book of Psalms, but wanted to remain anonymous.

Israeli police and government officials promise to apprehend all of the people responsible for the attacks, and a gag order has been placed on the circulation of information concerning the case. I24 News reported on December 1st that police were making "significant progress."

