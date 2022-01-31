Iranian-Backed Rebels Attack UAE as Israeli President Makes Historic Visit

JERUSALEM, Israel — For the first time ever, a sitting Israeli president is visiting the United Arab Emirates – another step forward in the historic agreements between Israel and its Arab neighbors. But the visit comes at a time of growing tensions in the region with Iran and its proxies, including an overnight rocket attack from Houthi rebels.

The UAE says it destroyed a ballistic missile launch site in Yemen after it shot down a missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels targeting the UAE early Monday.

The attack came during the historic visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, to the UAE capital. Abu Dhabi after the two nations signed an historic peace agreement, known as the Abraham Accords, in 2020.

Herzog held a diplomatic working meeting with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“This visit is an expression, as you said correctly, your highness, of the vision and dream of peace and the spirit of peace, which we bring to the entire region,” said Herzog. “We are two successful nations who started with very little in our hands, developed our lands into a successful paradise and in many ways set an example to the world of how to lead and develop a nation with a vision of the future. And this sends a message to the entire region that there is an alternative of peace and living together, and that the sons and daughters of Abraham can reside and dwell together in peaceful coexistence for the benefit of humanity.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed thanked Herzog for Israel’s backing of the UAE following the two previous Iranian-backed Houthi missile attacks on the country.

“It is a stance that demonstrates our common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces, as well as our shared understanding of the importance of taking a firm stance against them,” the crown prince said.

Dr. Najat Al Saied from the American University in Dubai said the timing of the visit after the first two Houthi attacks increased the importance of the visit.

“This visit is basically to sustain that the relationship is strong and we are going on to proceed this process, no matter what and also we’re going to support the warm peace, which is the main kind of peace that kills the hostile and extremist ideologies,” said Al Saied in a briefing sponsored by Media Central in Jerusalem.

Res. Brig. Gen. Yossi Kuperwasser, Senior Project Manager for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, also noted the timing of the visit.

“It comes at a time when both Israel and the United Arab Emirates are under attack from radicals,” said Kuperwasser. “We saw what happened in May here and now a similar thing is happening in the United Arab Emirates with the attacks coming from Yemen, and we have to stand together in facing those threats of the radicals.”

Kupperwasser said it also comes in the context of the US pulling back in the region and developments with Iran.

“I think coming to the UAE in a time like that when the fate of the Iranian nuclear project is going to be determined, is very important for Israel and to show that we are there with the United Arab Emirates. Facing this radical threat is very important strategically,” he said.

Herzog also met with leaders of the growing Jewish community in the UAE, where for the first time, the UAE marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday.

UAE Chief Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadi noted the paradox between the growing anti-Semitism in the world and acceptance of Israel and the Jewish people in the Gulf.

“It’s ironic to see that the West is retrograding, is going backwards in that sense. There is a significant increase in anti-Semitic attacks, of demonization of Jews, of Israel and somehow…here in the UAE, the Gulf region, we feel that we are being welcomed, we’re being cherished, we’re being invited to come and we’re being protected,” Abadi told CBN News after his meeting with Herzog.

The U.S. State Department condemned the attack. Spokesman Ned Price tweeting: "While Israel's president is visitng the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians."

Meanwhile, Houthi rebels threatened more attacks.

"The Yemeni armed forces confirm that the UAE enemy state will remain unsafe as long as the tools of the Israeli enemy remain in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, launching aggression against our dear country," said Houthi military spokesman, Yehia Sarei.

Meanwhile, Herzog continued his trip as planned, opening Israel's national day at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a reminder of what can be accomplished when we work together to break down borders by connecting minds and imagining a different future," Herzog said.

Both Israel and the UAE pledged not to let Iran stand in their way of creating a new Middle East. To maintain this strong and growing alliance in the region, it will need the help of the U.S.