Israel Preparing UN Resolution to Combat Holocaust Denial

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Israel is advancing a UN resolution to combat Holocaust denial, Ambassador Gilad Erdan announced on Wednesday.

Erdan told reporters during a Zoom briefing that he would bring the resolution to a vote before the UN General Assembly on Jan. 20, the 80th anniversary of when the Nazis held the Wannsee Conference in Berlin to discuss Hitler’s final solution.

The resolution will use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of Holocaust denial and urge countries and social media giants to combat Holocaust distortion on their platforms.

The United States and Germany support the resolution and are backing Israel, according to Erdan’s office.

The ambassador said “the dangerous phenomenon of Holocaust denial” has only increased amid a rise in anti-Semitism during the COVID-19 pandemic and Israel’s war with Gaza last May.

Citing Iran, Erdan said entire countries – not just individuals – have denied the Holocaust ever happened, Jewish Insider reported.

Erdan hopes his resolution will set a new “international standard” for what Holocaust denial means and how to fight it.

“I hope that even countries with whom we don’t have relations will understand the importance of this resolution… and decide to vote in favor,” he said.

