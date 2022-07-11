Abraham Accords Architect Jason Greenblatt Urges Biden to Build on Historic Agreement

JERUSALEM, Israel – This week, President Joe Biden travels to both Israel and Saudi Arabia. The trip has the potential to build on the Abraham Accords, established by the Trump administration.

One of the aims of the trip according to President Biden is to “deepen Israel’s integration in the region” and he said, Israeli leaders, came out “strongly for my going to Saudi.”

Biden’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, however, has been strained. After taking office, he released a CIA report blaming the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the crown prince and during the presidential campaign called the desert kingdom a “pariah.”

Plus, he’s expected to ask the Saudis to produce more oil hoping to reduce the high price of gas in the US.

Yet, many in the region also hope this visit can be one more step toward normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

One of the chief architects of the Abraham Accords, Jason Greenblatt hopes the White House realizes the vital role Saudi Arabia plays in the region. He wrote about how the Biden administration can build on the historic achievement in his new book called In the Path of Abraham: How Donald Trump Made Peace in the Middle East - and How To Stop Joe Biden from Unmaking It.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***