Israel Concerned Over Russia’s Threat to Shut Down Agency That Helps Jews Immigrate to Holy Land

JERUSALEM, Israel – A delegation of Israeli leaders will travel to Moscow next week to stop Russia from moving forward with plans to shut down the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, a global non-profit organization dedicated to helping Jews around the world immigrate to Israel.

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Thursday requested the Kremlin shut down the Jewish Agency’s offices, a Moscow court said. The move would make it significantly harder for Jews in Russia to make Israel their home.

The move is seen as apparent retaliation for Israel’s support for Ukrainians amid Russia’s war on its smaller neighbor. While Israel has not sanctioned Russia or provided Ukraine with weapons, it has delivered humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also accused Russia of committing war crimes and targeting civilians, which Moscow denies.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said: "Russian Jews will not be held hostage by the war in Ukraine. The attempt to punish the Jewish Agency for Israel's stance on the war is deplorable and offensive."

Lapid sent his national security advisor to Moscow on Thursday to begin discussions with Russian leaders about the matter. Next week, an Israeli delegation of leaders from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration will travel to Moscow to ensure the Jewish Agency stays open.

“The Jewish community in Russia is deeply connected with Israel. Its importance arises in every diplomatic discussion with the Russian leadership. We will continue to act through diplomatic channels so that the Jewish Agency’s important activity will not cease,” Lapid said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Israeli government data, 7000 Jews immigrated to Israel from Russia last year. The Jewish Agency says 16,000 Russian immigrants have arrived in the Holy Land since the war began.

