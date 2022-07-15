Thousands of Jews, Israelis Compete in Jerusalem for Maccabiah Games

JERUSALEM, Israel – More than 10,000 athletes from 62 countries are here in Israel for the 21st Maccabiah Games. Also known as the Jewish Olympics, it’s one of the world’s largest international sporting events.

And for the first time ever, a US president attended the opening ceremony. President Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia coincided with the opening of the games at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium on Thursday evening, and the event was added to his schedule.

Biden didn’t speak but waved at the crowd through a protective glass barrier and was in time to watch the US delegation enter the stadium. With some 1,200 athletes, the US delegation is the largest foreign group in the competition.

Jews from around the world as well as Israelis from any religion are competing in dozens of sporting events in several places in Israel, over the next two weeks. They include swimming, equestrian, ice hockey, tennis, softball, golf, fencing, and more.

There are three age groups: Juniors – beginning with early teens; Open – basically college-age; and Masters – anyone over that age even up to 80-years-old and beyond!

Israeli President Isaac Herzog officially opened the games. In a statement, printed in a Jerusalem Post magazine insert on the games, Herzog welcomed all the participants.

“The Maccabiah opening ceremony is a festive occasion for the whole Jewish world, a celebration of our togetherness. It is also a proud display of our shared values: Zionism, excellence, Jewish solidarity, faith and hope,” Herzog said.

“As thousands of athletes from all around the Jewish world ascend to Jerusalem, they join thousands of their brothers and sisters from Israel. Together, they represent dozens of countries but one special people: the Jewish People,” he said.

Maccabiah Games Opening Ceremony, Photo Credit: CBN News

The name Maccabiah refers to the Jewish family that overthrew a Syrian-Greek ruler of the area some 200 years before Jesus.

The first Maccabiah was held in 1932. They’ve been held regularly since then except during World War II and the founding of the State of Israel. The last games were held in 2017.

The driving force behind the games today is to expose Jewish people to Israel.

“I wish to express my deep appreciation for the important role that Maccabiah plays in Israel and around the world, in strengthening Jewish and Zionist identity, teaching about healthy lifestyle, community and of course the need to stand up against anti-Semitism,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lyon said in the statement in the Jerusalem Post magazine insert on the games.

“You work to empower young Jews to be proud of their identity, building self-confidence and awareness, and crusically, reaffirming the bond between the Jewish people all over the world with the people, the Land, and the State of Israel,” said Lyon, who was also part of the opening night.

Ellen, who is from Florida, had never been to Israel before. She said she is at the games to cheer on her college-age son, who is a swimmer.

Stephanie, from Pittsburgh, said she is here to “celebrate” her two sons who are both playing in the Maccabiah games.

“My boys both play squash, one is in the junior age group and one’s in the open age group of college-age kids,” Stephanie told CBN News.

She came five years ago when her older son competed in the younger age category. “This is a repeat for us and it doesn’t take away from any of the excitement.”

“I think one of the most powerful things that you’ll see today is watching the delegations walk in and see that there are Jews in all these different countries around the world and coming together around this sport and I think it’s just very, very moving and powerful to think about how we’re all connected and how this Maccabi game brings us together,” she said.

Her message: “Go USA! I hope everyone has a wonderful time!”

