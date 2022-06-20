Israel Destroys Hamas Targets Following First Rocket Attack in Two Months

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket attack.

"On Friday night, we attacked and destroyed production workshops and several other Hamas targets in Gaza. This is in response to firing a single rocket from Gaza Strip, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome,” Bennett said during a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The rocket from Gaza was the first attack from the Hamas-ruled territory in two months.

The rocket activated warning sirens in the southern city of Ashkelon. There were no casualties reported.

No Palestinian terror group claimed responsibility for the attack but Israel blames Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

"Unlike in the past, we no longer make excuses for the terrorists, neither are we defining them as breakaway factions or electrical mishaps. For us, Hamas is responsible," Bennett said.

Israeli officials are examining whether the rocket was fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in retaliation for three Palestinians killed in a gunfight with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Friday, according to Hebrew media reports.

Israel’s military said it came under fire by armed Palestinians during an arrest raid in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***