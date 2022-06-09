Liberia to Open Diplomatic Office in Jerusalem for First Time 

JERUSALEM, Israel – The West African nation of Liberia is preparing to open a trade office in Jerusalem that will one day become a full-fledged embassy, Israel’s Ynet news reports.

An official delegation from Liberia met with Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Liberians presented plans to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem and will finalize a request for a location in the city within a few weeks. The delegation also asked to collaborate with Israel on water management, tourism, and agriculture, Ynet said.

It was a pleasure hosting a ministerial delegation from the Republic of Liberia headed by Minister of State McGill. I thanked the participants for Liberia's support of Israel in the UN and for its decision to open an official office in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital pic.twitter.com/RIVjWY0Q29 — Idan Roll - עידן רול (@idanroll) June 8, 2022

If the plan succeeds, Liberia will be the fifth nation to open a mission in Jerusalem after the United States, Guatemala, Kosovo, and Honduras.

While Liberia is a small country with only 5 million people, it is an important ally that has repeatedly sided with Israel at the UN.

Roll thanked Liberians for supporting Israel in a message on Twitter.

