Israel Setting Up Field Hospital in Ukraine

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is setting up a field hospital in Ukraine to serve those trapped in the war with Russia.

The field hospital will include treatments for children and adults, an intensive care unit, a delivery room and first aid clinic, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced.

"We are acting on our moral duty, we increase the humanitarian aid and we extend our help to the Ukrainian People,” said Minister of Health, Nitzan Horovitz. “The Ministry of Health sent aircrafts with medical equipment and medicines and now we will also establish a field hospital to aid the refugees on the scene. The Ministry of Health and the State of Israel stand clearly on the side of the Ukrainian People. We shall continue to assist, as much as needed, in saving the lives of civilians whose lives were destroyed in a moment.

The field hospital will be operated by Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, Clalit Healthcare Services and medical staff from other hospitals.

#Breaking: Israel is preparing a field hospital to be sent to Ukraine. (Sheba hospital) pic.twitter.com/QPWnOriBPj — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) March 5, 2022

United Hatzalah, one of Israel’s emergency services, has already set up a field hospital in neighboring Moldova.

Linor Attias talks about the tragedy of the refugee crisis in Moldova currently

As refugees begin taking shelter in or medical field hospital because there is nowhere else.#UkraineRussianWar #Ukraine️ #Refugees #HumanitarianAID pic.twitter.com/gqfE5tfbMc — United Hatzalah (@UnitedHatzalah) March 6, 2022

The Jewish Agency is also working to set up medical aid centers in Warsaw, where Jewish-Ukrainian refugees are waiting before transferring to Israel.