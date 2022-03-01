Israel to Support UN Resolution Condemning Russia

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel will vote in favor of a United Nations resolution denouncing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The public condemnation comes as Israel tries to carefully balance its strong relationships with both Ukraine and Russia. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid says his country has a moral obligation to decry Moscow’s actions.

“Israel has been and will be on the right side of history, these are our values,” Lapid said on Monday.

The General Assembly resolution is expected to pass with overwhelming support this week. Last week, Israel refused to co-sponsor a similar measure in the UN Security Council, a move that reportedly disappointed Washington.

Lapid said the US “has been and will be” its main ally, “but our American partners also understand that there are two points that require us to be careful and discreet.”

Russia plays a key part in the Middle East, specifically in Syria it where it backs the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in the country’s years-long civil war. Russia allows Israel to carry out regular airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Syria as part of Israel’s shadow war with Tehran. Losing Moscow’s favor would hurt Israel’s attempts to stop a military build-up on its northern border.

Meanwhile, Israel has strong cultural ties with Ukraine, which is the only other country outside of Israel with a Jewish president. Both countries have significant Jewish populations too.

Lapid said approximately 4,000 Israelis have already left Ukraine, but thousands are still there and nearly 200,000 can receive Israeli citizenship.

In the meantime, Israel is working to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“Israel will be part of the global aid effort for the people of Ukraine. We have a moral duty, a historical duty and a moral obligation to be part of the effort. Today and tomorrow, three planes will leave Ukraine from Israel with a large cargo of emergency aid. Thousands of coats, blankets, sleeping bags, medical equipment, tents and water purification equipment,” said Lapid.

According to the United Nations’ refugee agency, more than 500,000 people have left Ukraine since the war began.