Israeli Man Seriously Injured in Stabbing Amid Deadly Wave of Terror Attacks

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Israeli man was seriously wounded Thursday morning during in a stabbing attack on a bus in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria.

“A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli civilian on a bus at the Neve Daniel junction. Another civilian on the bus operated to thwart the attack and neutralized the terrorist,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom EMS service said it treated the 28-year-old stabbing victim at the scene before evacuating him to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“A wounded man from the stabbing attack in Gush Etzion was taken to the trauma unit in a serious condition,” the hospital told Israeli media.

First responders also treated the Arab bus driver and several passengers who were experiencing shock.

Palestinian health officials identified that assailant as Nidal Juma’a Ja’afra, 30.

The attack comes amid the worst wave of terror Israel has seen in recent years, which has already killed 11 people. It is the fourth attack in a little over a week.

"Citizens of Israel, these are difficult days,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “Every few years the State of Israel deals with a wave of terrorism. After a period of quiet, there is a violent eruption by those who want to destroy us…we face a challenging period. We have experience in dealing with terrorism, from the very beginning of Zionism. They did not break us then and they will not break us now.”

Officials warn that tensions will likely escalate ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and there could be more attacks.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ordered the deployment of 1,000 soldiers to help police deal with the wave of terror.

On Thursday, Israel’s military announced it carried out a large-scale arrest raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin. At least two Palestinians were killed in a gun battle with soldiers and 15 others were wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

