Israeli Technology Advances to Fight Iranian Drone Threat

Israel and other Middle East countries are fighting an increasingly critical war against UAVs or drones launched by Iran and its proxies in the region. As it adapts to the threats, Israel is now a world leader in fighting this menace.

In March 2021, two Israeli F-35i jet squadrons scrambled to intercept two Iranian drones heading for Israel. The mission and its successful conclusion were only revealed to journalists recently. And while it didn’t make headlines or the nightly news, it did make history.

“This is a historic milestone for the Israeli Air Force that is a leader in the world and carried out the first UAV interception with a F35 aircraft and as such, we truly stand at the forefront of the operational activity,” said Colonel “N”, Head of the Cooperation Division and Commander of the F-35i 116th squadron ‘Lions of the South’ at the time of the interception.

Historic, and yet crucial for Israel’s future survival, it was dubbed ‘Two Bridges’, and marked the first use of the F35I’s in this way.

“Defending the skies of Israel is the first mission every pilot learns to carry out and this was exactly the mission we took off for,” said Major “G”, Deputy Commander of F-35i 116th Squadron “Lions of the South.”

“We carried out an interception of two Iranian aircrafts that were aimed to infiltrate the State of Israel and to carry out hostile activities in Israeli territory. At the end of the day, we are referring to an operation that is much bigger than the formation who were on alert,” said Major “G”, who was the formation leader of the interception.

The Iranian ‘Shahad 197’ drones that were used in the attack have a wingspan of 22 feet and can fly more than 1200 miles. That provides the ability to reach Israel and return to Iran.

And judging by the flight path, the drones were headed for the West Bank and Gaza, carrying weapons intended for terror groups. Had Iran succeeded in delivery and returning home, it would have scored a major achievement by penetrating Israeli airspace.

According to an IDF official, the battle against these UAVs is regional and so is the solution, although they declined to identify any regional players.

Iran has employed and increased this form of terrorism for several years by using drones to collect intelligence, deliver munitions and supplies, while also launching attacks. According to IDF intelligence officer, Iran is equipping and training its proxies such as Hezbollah and Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen with these weapons.

Seth Frantzman, Author of Drone Wars, says there is more.

“Iran’s not just exporting the drones and the blueprints. It’s bringing people into Iran, training them, and then sending them back. And I think that’s a course that sets a big implication in the region because it means you have very skilled operators who can use drones to target ships or energy facilities or whatever they want,” Frantzman told CBN News in an earlier interview.

It utilizes hundreds of these drones to target sites around the middle east like the high-profile attack on the Aramco oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia.

“It shows us exactly what can be done with drones even against an advanced power like Saudi Arabia that ostensibly has Western air defenses. And the drones were able to come in quite low and, I think, avoid radars and were able to carry out pinpoint attacks,” Frantzman said.

There was also last summer’s against the Israeli tanker Mercer Street

During last year’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Iran launched a drone from Iraq that was downed over the Jordan Valley.

Israel’s first encounter came four years ago when Iran launched a “Shahad 141” UAV from Syria. It reportedly carried explosives intended for delivery to terror groups in Judea and Samaria. A combat helicopter intercepted it inside northern Israel.

Now with negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal closer to an agreement, a major concern is that sanctions will be lifted and the regime could funnel more money to its proxies. That, along with the specter of a nuclear Iran, would threaten global stability.