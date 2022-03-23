The Israel Allies Foundation is Putting Christian Diplomacy in Action Across the Globe

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel often finds itself outnumbered in international arenas like the UN. Now, one group is trying to level the playing field.

The biggest political conference here since the pandemic brought together members of parliament and international supporters of Israel. It’s called the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF).

“In 2004, the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus started in the Israeli parliament. And then in 2006, Congress in Washington, DC decided to start our first sister caucus, the congressional Israel Allies Caucus. Well, all these sister caucuses started getting started all over the world in different countries. So, we created the Israel Allies Foundation, so we could coordinate the activities of our sister caucuses around the world,” says IAF Director Josh Reinstein.

The organization now consists of 50 caucuses made up of 1,200 international lawmakers. Reinstein calls it faith-based diplomacy in action.

“When people take their biblical support and turn into real political action is the most important weapon that we have in our diplomatic arsenal today. It's the reason that we have embassies in Jerusalem. It's the reason we have legislation against anti-Semitism and BDS … we're seeing a sea change in how countries do Israel because of faith-based diplomacy,” says Reinstein.

Famous Soviet dissident and Israeli politician Natan Sharansky told the group why it’s more important than ever to stand with Israel.

“These days when, unfortunately, anti-Semitism is rising and this old hatred becomes new and modern hatred these days to see so many parliamentarians from all over the globe who come especially to demonstrate their solidarity and to take obligation, they'll continue fighting anti-Semitism in their own countries. That's very important,” says Sharansky.

Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum says IAF is “crucial” to fight “anti-Israel” rhetoric.

“To have here, a group of people who are proudly pro-Israel in these parliaments is strategic for Israel and is crucial for Israel. And we're very grateful,” she says.

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO) co-chairs the US arm.

“It’s congressmen and women who want to support Israel. We believe that the US and Israel have a strong relationship and we want that relationship to stay strong and get even stronger,” says Lamborn.

The IAF forms a global network of like-minded legislators.

“We have in this network, a very good exchange of views, exchange of experiences we can use in our domestic context and in our different countries … in the different parliaments,” says Lars Adaktusson from the Swedish parliament.

Reinstein says this network means these legislators are “working together on behalf of standing with Israel is what really is a secret sauce in faith-based diplomacy.”

Many lawmakers see their involvement through a spiritual lens.

“We know that the motivation of most of the lawmakers are based on the firm foundations, mainly the biblical foundation,” says Karl Sedlacek of the Czech Republic.

Robert S. M. Bimba of Liberia says: “It's been a really wonderful time meeting all these different politicians around the world and all the actors and other ministry leaders who are supporting the same cause.

So, there's a shared vision, and this is not about self. This is about the Kingdom of God. So, it's not just about self, it's all about the Kingdom of God. And we think this is an awesome movement.”

The group also signed a declaration to fight anti-Semitism and support Israel’s sovereign right to keep Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Broadcaster Larry Huch sees IAF as a sign of the times.

“I think with what we're seeing between Jews and Gentiles and what we're seeing in Bible prophecy and events in the world, I think we're closer to the, to the coming of the Messiah than we even realize,” he said. “And that's why it's so important to do whatever we can right now to stand up with each other, to stand up for the nation of Israel, to stand up against anti-Semitism. And you know it, one of the great, great words of God in Genesis 12. We all know this. I will bless those who bless Israel. Standing with Israel is the foundation of all the blessings that God is going to bring in these last days.”