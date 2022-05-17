Israel to Scrap COVID Tests, Mandatory Isolation for Incoming Travelers

JERUSALEM, Israel – Beginning on Saturday, May 21, Israel will no longer require incoming travelers – Israeli or foreigner – to take a PCR test at Ben Gurion airport and isolate upon arrival.

The Health Ministry also announced on Monday that all incoming travelers will no longer be required to present a negative PCR or antigen COVID test before boarding a flight to Israel.

The rules apply to all land and sea crossings into Israel too.

Israel is lifting the requirements due to low COVID morbidity, despite health officials seeing an increase in new virus cases.

Israel’s Ynet news site also reported that the Health Ministry is considering lifting the requirement that COVID patients undergo mandatory isolation. According to current guidelines, individuals who test positive for COVID are required to isolate for at least five days and can leave quarantine after receiving two negative COVID tests.

"Scrapping quarantines means that coronavirus is like any other disease and that is significant," a senior Health Ministry official told Ynet."It basically declares that the pandemic as we know it is over."

However, the head of the Health Ministry's public health services Dr. Sharon Elroy-Preis, is expected to oppose lifting the isolation requirements, Ynet reported.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***