Mossad Reportedly Thwarts Iranian Assassination Plot Against Israeli Diplomat, US General

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel’s Mossad spy agency thwarted Iranian assassination attempts against an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, an American general stationed in Germany, and a journalist in France, according to recent news reports.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Mossad detained a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) inside Iranian territory and interrogated him about the triple assassination plot. According to the Post, Mansour Rasouli, 52, admitted to Israeli spies that he was ordered by the IRGC to target the three individuals.

The Jerusalem Post account contradicts an initial report from the UK-based Iran International News channel that an IRGC agent had been apprehended in an unnamed European country. The Iranian channel reported that the suspect was a member of the Quds Force, the IRGC branch responsible for overseas missions. The agent was allegedly paid $150,000 to organize the assassinations and was promised $1 million if successful.

The Iranian news channel said it obtained documents showing that the suspect planned on carrying out the assassination using European drug cartels.

The IRGC agent was reportedly released after being questioned.

It is unclear when the alleged plot was due to unfold, but Israel has long accused the IRGC of sponsoring global terrorism and carrying out assassination attempts against Israelis.

In February, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that Mossad has helped stop terror attacks against 12 Israelis in Turkey over the last two years.

When questioned last month during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee about reports of Iranian assassination plots against US leaders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers, "there is an ongoing threat against American officials both present and past.”

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***