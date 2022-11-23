2 Bombings Target Commuters at Jerusalem Bus Stops, Killing 1 and Injuring More than 20

JERUSALEM, Israel – Suspected terrorists targeted commuters at two bus stops north and west of Jerusalem Wednesday morning, killing 1 person and injuring more than 20. Police are searching for a Palestinian suspect or suspects.

According to Israeli media reports, the bombs were wrapped in plastic and filled with nails to maximize damage to people and property at the busiest commuter time. The attacks come as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiates to form Israel's next government.

Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir, who may be in line to be Israel's next Public Security minister, visited the scene of the first bombing after authorities closed part of the main road to Tel Aviv. He said Israel must do more to prevent such attacks. "We must exact a price from terror. We must return to be in control of Israel, to restore deterrence against terror," he warned.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has condemned the violence, as did Dimiter Tzantchev, the European Union's ambassador to Israel. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed more than 19 people since March, and the deteriorating security situation played a role in elevating parties on the right in the November 1st elections.

The terrorist group Hamas has not claimed responsibility for the bombings, but The Times of Israel reports Hamas is promising future attacks. Another terror group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, issued the following statement: “The operation in the occupied city of Jerusalem is a natural response to the occupation, its terrorism, and its criminal practices against the defenseless Palestinian people and its holy sites.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has updated Netanyahu on the security situation, according to media reports.

