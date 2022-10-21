Annual 'Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem Day' Inspires Christians, Jews

JERUSALEM, Israel – Earlier this month, Christians and Jews worldwide joined together in Israel’s capital to follow a biblical command: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

As the gathering opened to cheers and the sound of the Shofar, the celebration kicked off the annual International Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, which began 18 years ago.

Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles Wings Ministries helped launch the effort in 2004. He says the purpose is “to fulfill the mandate of Psalm 122:6 (which is) ‘Pray for the peace of Jerusalem,’ recognizing that peace in Jerusalem signifies peace for the world,” he said.

“So, the day of prayer gathers and empowers Christians around the world to stand in alliance with that promise of God.”

Stearns believes Jerusalem is central to God’s plans for the world. “Jerusalem is a plumb line. Jerusalem is a place of covenantal alignment,” he explained. “As goes Jerusalem, as goes Israel, so goes much of our world. And so when we focus in in this moment, which is both filled with difficulty and promise – let’s look at this. We have increased negative attacking rhetoric from Iran, from Syria. We’ve got all kinds of problems there but through the Abraham Accords we have amazing new opportunities for peace,” he added. “So, we have to pray that humanity moves in the direction of peace that has been promised to this land and to this region.”

The day brings Christians and Jews together, and Josh Reinstein of Israel’s Knesset Christian Allies Caucus calls it a very important day on the calendar.

“It codifies the blessing and command to pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” Reinstein said. “What Eagles Wings has done by adding another holiday into the Christian calendar is really unbelievable and here in Jerusalem we celebrate it together with our Christian brothers.”

Stearns observed that a younger generation is catching the vision of the importance of prayer for the city the Lord calls His “footstool.”

Chris Granzow with the Christian Agency for Israel is part of that generation. He said, “Being a younger man myself, I’m just excited to inspire others to come and see what is happening here in Israel, to not only come and view it but take an active role in it.”

“We want to loudly and proudly tell the world that we want to stand with Israel,” Granzow continued. “We want to stand with God in seeing the peace come about here in the Land.”

Jerusalem Prayer leader Rick Ridings stressed that it’s important for the Church as a body to wake up to the fact that God commands in scripture to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, an assignment not given to any other city.

“It’s always intense here, but right now with the threats, very existential threats coming from Iran, and the relationships that seem to be developing between Iran and Russia, there’s a real serious need for prayer for the peace of Jerusalem and of Israel,” Ridings said.

He also observed that the prayer for Jerusalem sends a strong message to the Jewish people that they are not alone.

”I was just talking to a Jewish man here and he told me I had no idea there were a hundred and fifty million Christians in China and many of them praying for Israel,” Ridings recalled. “This is phenomenal. So, this is also helping the people of Israel when they feel so rejected in the media that there are people who love them and stand with them. And it really gives a lot of courage to the people of Israel to hear about this prayer from all over the world for them.”