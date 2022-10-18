'Bibi: My Story': Israel's Longest-Serving Prime Minister on Securing the Life of the Jewish State & Its Future

ABOVE: Gordon Robertson talks with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his new book, Bibi: My Story, on Tuesday's The 700 Club.

Few leaders have made their mark on the modern state of Israel like Benjamin Netanyahu.

There are many opinions expressed about the man and Netanyahu takes his turn in the new memoir titled Bibi: My Story.

While most of the world may know him as Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu expands on his life in Israel from the early days of independence to its emergence as a global power.

He recounts his family's impact including his father a world-renowned historian, his Zionist mother, and his older brother Jonatan who died in the famous Entebbe raid to rescue more than 100 Israeli hostages.

Educated in the United States, Netanyahu also fought in the IDF Special Forces.

On the world stage, he served as Israel's ambassador to the U.N., and back home move up in the government from foreign minister to finance minister and eventually 15 years as prime minister.

Credited with transforming the country's economy, he set the stage for Israel to become known as a start-up nation. Netanyahu managed U.S./Israel relations with three presidents and helped forge the historic Abraham Accords.

Now as Israel heads to its fifth election in less than four years, Netanyahu is the front-runner in one of the country's most turbulent times in recent history.

Given all his accomplishments, Netanyahu says his life work can be summed up in one sentence: "That he helped secure the life of the Jewish state and its future."

Israel: "A Miracle of Faith and Fortitude"

During the live interview with CBN CEO Gordon Robertson on Tuesday's edition of The 700 Club, Netanyahu elaborated on how he thinks Israel stands today.

"The founding of Israel came after centuries of exile. Pilgrims, massacre, culminating in the greatest massacre of them all, The Holocaust," he explained. "And the founding of the state was really meant to do two things. One, to fulfill the biblical prophecy of the ingathering of the exiles. And also the renewal of Jewish sovereignty in our ancient homeland, the land of Israel. That was achieved. But once it was achieved, it wasn't necessarily permanently guaranteed unless we made sure it was guaranteed."

"So while my father's generation was charged with founding the state, my generation was charged with securing its future," he noted. "And I devoted my life to make Israel strong, economically strong, militarily strong, and diplomatically to be able to create what I call the iron triangle of peace. We're so strong that the Arab countries around us, instead of seeking to destroy us recognize that we're here to stay. And so, one by one we made peace with them. And we just made, as you said, the four historic Abraham Accords which I describe in detail how that was achieved with the help of President Trump and his team."

"And I think that's the future of Israel, from being a tiny state on the eastern edge of the Mediterranean is now ranked as the world's eighth power with one-tenth of 1 percent of the world's population," the former prime minister added. "That's not something that you can explain away. It's a miracle of faith and fortitude. And I think it's an allegory for all of humanity. This is what a free people with sufficient resolve and faith can achieve. And that's up to everyone to achieve."

Hope For The People of Iran

When asked about the current protests in Iran against the Islamic regime, and if the Iranian people can actually change their government, Netanyahu replied, "Yes, I do."

"I actually made some video clips for the Iranian people on a number of occasions, and I was amazed by the enormous number of responses that we got with names, with addresses. And that told me that there is a level of resistance there and frustration there that was not fully understood. And that's coming out now."

"Will that change the regime?" he asked. "Perhaps not right away. But it does open up possibilities for action in the future. I think to have the radicalist Islamic regime of Iran committed to the destruction of Israel, the destruction of the United States, the destruction of our common Judeo-Christian civilization, to have them with ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons I think is a poppable threat to our common future."

"So I would not hesitate to use whatever means that I could to bring about the end of this regime," Netanyahu continued. "Because the Iranian people, the brave Iranian people would like to see that regime that oppresses them removed from the scene. We should help them in every way that we can."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***