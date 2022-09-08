Israel Rejects US Calls to Re-Examine Open-Fire Policy Following Journalist’s Shooting Death

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday rejected Washington’s calls to re-evaluate the military’s rules of engagement following the shooting death of a veteran Palestinian-American journalist.

On Tuesday, the State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said the US is “going to continue to press our Israeli partners to closely review its policies and practices on rules of engagement and consider additional steps to mitigate the risk of civilian harm, protect journalists and prevent similar tragedies in the future. That is a key goal for us.”

Patel’s comments came after an Israeli investigation found there was a “high possibility” that an Israeli soldier “accidentally” shot and killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 while she was reporting on an Israeli counterterrorism raid in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin. Israel says it is also possible Palestinian gunmen shot her, a claim that is disputed by witnesses, her family, and former employer Al Jazeera.

Abu Akleh’s death set off an international outcry and finger-pointing among Israelis and Palestinians over who was responsible.

Speaking at a naval base, Lapid said, “No one will dictate our open-fire policies to us when we are fighting for our lives. Our soldiers have the full backing of the government of Israel and the people of Israel.”

The Times of Israel reports that the Biden administration has been pushing Israel to review its open fire policies for months. Israel’s open-fire policy includes demanding a suspect to stop, firing into the air, and only using deadly force if the soldier believes his life is threatened.

The Israeli probe found that a soldier likely misidentified Abu Akleh before shooting her. Abu Akleh was wearing a helmet and a vest with the word “PRESS” written across her chest.

The Palestinian Authority’s investigation concluded that an Israeli soldier intentionally killed Abu Akleh, a claim Israel strongly rejects.

Lapid expressed sorrow for Abu Akleh’s death and said the Israeli military “never intentionally shoots at innocent people.”

“We are deeply committed to freedom of the press and to some of the most stringent rules of engagement in the world,” Lapid said.

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told US Ambassador Thomas Nides that “American intervention in IDF soldiers’ rules of engagement is a dangerous and unacceptable precedent.”

Abu Akleh’s family has charged US leaders with not doing enough to seek accountability for her death.

Israel’s military said no Israeli soldier will be held legally accountable for her killing. Meanwhile, Palestinian officials have said they will pursue Abu Akleh’s case before the international courts.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***