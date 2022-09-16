Israeli Man Moderately Injured in Shooting Attack, IDF Searching for Suspects

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli troops are looking for suspects in a shooting attack carried out Thursday evening at the Israeli West Bank settlement community of Carmel, the military said.

Initial reports said that shots were fired from outside the settlement and a man was moderately injured by gunfire. Residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors.

Israel’s Magen David Adom EMT service said it treated a 20-year-old man who was “fully conscious with bullet wounds” and took him to a nearby hospital.

There were no signs that the gunman actually entered Carmel but instead opened fire from outside.

The Israel Defense Forces dispatched troops to the area to find the suspect or potential suspects.

The Hamas terror group that controls the Gaza Strip applauded the incident.

"The revolution of our people against the occupiers and the settlers will continue all over the West Bank," Hamas said. "Our people and the youth will deal with them in the defense of the holy Al Aqsa Mosque," Hamas said.

Israel’s Shin Bet secret service has warned of a possible increase in terror attacks during the Jewish holidays.

On Wednesday, an Israeli officer was killed during a gun battle with two Palestinians in the West Bank – biblical Judea and Samaria. The gunmen were killed in the attack.

