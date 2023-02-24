Israel's Finance Minister Smotrich Gains New Powers for West Bank Civilian Administration

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich gained new authority Thursday over civilian matters in Area C of the West Bank (biblical Judea and Samaria).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's agreement with Smotrich settled, at least temporarily, a decision-making dispute between Smotrich and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Judea and Samaria have been under Israeli military administration since Israel won the territories previously occupied by Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Area C comprises 60 percent of the West Bank, and contains both Palestinian and Israeli Jewish communities.

The Biden administsration and left-wing Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO's) oppose giving new powers to Smotrich in the belief that it would eventually torpedo the two-state solution in the Middle East.

Netanyahu has given assurances to allies that he would make final decisions involving national security, but civilian control over the area had been promised to Smotrich after his party won 14 seats in the November 1st elections. Netanyahu fulfilled that written agreement Thursday.

Defense Minister Gallant will continue to assume full control of security administration in Area C.

Smotrich was elated by the agreement, saying residents of Judea and Samaria "will receive equal treatment and equal citizenship." He added, "We have a long road ahead of us, but this is a celebratory day for the residents of Judea and Samaria and...for the State of Israel."

The Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria said the decision was "important news for the settlement enterprise."

U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price was much less enthusiastic, warning that neither Israel nor the Palestinians should "take steps that exacerbate tensions" or inhibit the progress toward a two-state solution. Price said, "Those steps are many, we have given illustrative examples, but they certainly include annexation of territory."

Both before and during last year's election campaigns, Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other religious leaders accused Palestinians of widespread illegal building in Area C. Smotrich will now have the authority to shut down such activity, and will also have leeway to expand Jewish building in settlement communities, as well as which land tracts can be designated as nature preserves, and which nature preserves can accomodate residents.

Creation of new Jewish communities in Area C will require cabinet approval, but Smotrich will have authority to expand existing communities.

Israel's Civil Administration also moved forward with plans to build in the controversial E1 Corridor, an area just east of Jerusalem slated for construction years ago, but blocked by successive U.S. administrations and vigorously opposed by the Palestinians. The government will hold a hearing on the matter March 27th.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Higher Council for Judea and Samaria also approved plans for more than 7,000 new homes in 33 existing settlements and four outposts, adding new neighborhoods to the communities.

