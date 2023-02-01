Displaying 30+ Stories
Teaching Terror to Tots: How Palestinian Children are Taught to Kill Israelis

02-01-2023
Chris Mitchell
Israeli soldiers stand guard in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded two Israelis elsewhere in east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
JERUSALEM, Israel  – After last week's brutal Jerusalem terrorist attacks carried out by a 21-year-old and a 13-year old, many are asking questions about how Palestinian children are persuaded to kill Israelis.

Palestinian Media Watch, headed by Itamar Marcus, has been warning the Israeli government for years about how the Palestinians teach children that it's their "obligation" to murder Israelis and become holy martyrs – "shaheeds" – for the cause of Palestine.

CBN News talked with Marcus shortly after the most recent shootings. Click above to watch the interview.

