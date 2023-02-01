Teaching Terror to Tots: How Palestinian Children are Taught to Kill Israelis

JERUSALEM, Israel – After last week's brutal Jerusalem terrorist attacks carried out by a 21-year-old and a 13-year old, many are asking questions about how Palestinian children are persuaded to kill Israelis.

Palestinian Media Watch, headed by Itamar Marcus, has been warning the Israeli government for years about how the Palestinians teach children that it's their "obligation" to murder Israelis and become holy martyrs – "shaheeds" – for the cause of Palestine.

CBN News talked with Marcus shortly after the most recent shootings. Click above to watch the interview.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***