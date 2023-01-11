A Leading Rabbi in the Fight against Anti-Semitism Now Probes Persecution of Christians

For decades, Rabbi Abraham Cooper has fought anti-Semitism through his work at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and that fight is continuing. Recently, though, he was also asked to join the fight against religious persecution around the globe as Vice Chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom or USCIRF.

Cooper said he didn’t know much about the organization, which is mandated by Congress, but he attended one of their hearings about five years ago.

“I heard the pleas of Nigerian Christians, that just spoke to my heart,” Cooper told CBN News. He later went to Nigeria just before COVID with Pastor Johnny Moore and they wrote a book about it,called The Next Jihad: Stop the Christian Genocide in Africa.

The work of the group includes looking at persecution in 27 countries including China, North Korea, Iran, Nigeria, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. It also includes persecution of Muslims, Hindus, Jews and Christians.

“Unfortunately, leading the pack among religious minorities suffering the most are Christians around the world, starting with China,” Cooper said.

“If you have a regime that weaponizes religion or throws people in jail or worse because they look a little bit different and they pray differently, those are not regimes that the United States should be calling allies,” he said.

