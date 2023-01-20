Andrew Brunson: His Turkish Prison Time, His Book, and a Message for the Church

Andrew Brunson is an American pastor who ministered in Turkey for more than twenty years.

In 2016, Turkish police arrested Brunson on false charges. For more than two years, he suffered in Turkish prisons or under house arrest.

His book, God's Hostage: a True Story of Persecution, Imprisonment and Perseverance, chronicles that ordeal. Now Brunson believes he has a message for the Church.

CBN News recently talked with Brunson about his own ordeal and what may lie ahead for believers in this growing time of uncertainty.

Click above to watch the interview.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***