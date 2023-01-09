Israel Rebukes U.N., Palestinian Authority for Emergency Session on Temple Mount

JERUSALEM, Israel – Last week, the United Nations Security Council met in an emergency session following the visit of a prominent minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israeli leaders claim the emergency meeting was another attempt launched by Palestinians to blame Israel for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked the meeting when he spent 13 minutes on the Temple Mount, the first visit by an Israeli minister in almost five years. During the emergency U.N. session in New York, a parade of nations, including the United States, criticized Israel for the visit.

Mohamed Khaled Khiari, an assistant U.N. secretary-general, said, "The visit was sharply condemned by the Palestinian Authority, many others across the region and international community as a provocation that risked sparking further bloodshed. Many also warned against any changes to the status quo at the Holy Sites."

Robert Wood, an alternate U.S. special political affairs representative at the U.N, commented, “Secretary (of State) Blinken has said very clearly that it’s absolutely critical for all sides to exercise restraint, refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, at the Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount and other holy sites in Jerusalem, both in word and in practice. In this spirit, we oppose any and all unilateral actions that depart from the historic status quo, which are unacceptable.”

Israel's United Nations Ambassador Gilad Erdan slammed the meeting and said he was shocked. "And why? Because there is absolutely no reason that this emergency session today should be held. None. To hold a Security Council session on a non- event is truly absurd. To claim that this brief and completely legitimate visit should spark and emergency Security Council session is pathetic. Security Council session on what?," he asked.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon servied five years at the General Assembly. He told CBN News the Palestinian Authority was behind the emergency meeting. “It’s part of the diplomatic terrorism by the Palestinian Authority. They put pressure on their representatives in the Security Council. Come and spread lies. It’s not helping the Palestinians. It’s not helping the Israelis. It’s not helping the peace process. It’s part of the blame game," Danon said.

He added, "You know, we are going to be celebrating 75 years of independence this coming May. You know what happened in those 75 years. We built an amazing nation. And the Palestinians did exactly the opposite. They rejected every offer, any negotiation and they are still playing the blame game against Israel.”

For his part, Itamar Ben-Gvir maintained his visit did not violate the status quo on the Temple Mount. While Israel's High Court guarantees freedom of access to the holy plateau, including freedom of worship, Israeli police continue to prevent anyone other than Muslims from praying there, for fear of disturbances. Ben-Gvir did not pray during his time there.

Israel's Security Council retaliated Friday for another Palestinian initiative at the U.N., the vote to refer Israel to the International Court of Justice at the Hague for its alleged "occupation" of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank). The cabinet members voted to withhold about $40 million dollars earmarked by Palestinians to pay the families of terrorists – the "pay-to-slay" policy decried by the U.S. and other countries. The money will instead be given to the families of Israeli victims of terror attacks.

