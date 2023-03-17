Displaying 30+ Stories
Award-Winning Author, Archaeologist Discusses Cultural Diplomacy and the Vatican

03-17-2023
Chris Mitchell
JERUSALEM, Israel – Harry Moskoff is an award winning writer and media producer, author, explorer, and an investigative archaeologist. 

 A few years ago, CBN News joined Moskoff as he led us around the Temple Mount to discuss the whereabouts of the Ark of the Covenant. 

He’s also the author of The A.R.K. Report:  The Ark of the Covenant and the Tunnels of Israel. 

Now Moskoff has begun what he calls his “latest and greatest” project as the executive director of the Vatican Museum Exchange Program.

This brand new program is a facet of the Vatican’s cultural diplomacy initiative to pave the way for better relations between other nations and other faiths.

 It’s part of a wider recent global effort by museums to work with other museums as partners. 

This interview was done before Moskoff assumed his new position but he explains how his relationship with the Vatican has developed. 

