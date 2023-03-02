Displaying 30+ Stories
Former IDF Spokesman: Rise in Terror Attacks Fueled in Part by What Palestinian Children Learn in School

03-02-2023
Paul Strand
An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. A Palestinian teen opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
The past few weeks have seen a concerning rise in terrorist attacks against Israelis. Several were launched by Palestinian children just barely into their teens.At a recent international summit in Aqaba, Jordan, directed at reducing the violence, one root cause wasn't even discussed: what many Palestinian children are taught in their schools.

CBN News recently interviewed former Israeli Defense Forces International Spokesman Jonathan Conricus, who recently co-authored an op-ed in The Jerusalem Post called "Teenaged Perpetrators of Terror." To watch the interview with Conricus, click on the video above.

