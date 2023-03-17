Join a LIVE Prayer Event for Peace in Israel During the Muslim Month of Ramadan

One of the five pillars of Islam is the observance of the month of Ramadan. This year from either March 22nd or 23rd more than a billion Muslims throughout the world will be abstaining from eating, smoking, and sex from dawn to sunset. The exact start date of Ramadan varies by country and is determined by the sighting of the new moon. The observance will last for thirty days until April 21st or 22nd, ending with the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Muslims will rise early, around 4:30 AM, to share a meal called the "sahur" before the fast begins at dawn around 5:10 AM. The Fajr, the first of five daily prayers is recited, and throughout the day Muslims strive to please Allah and seek his mercy. Their abstinence combines refraining from earthly pleasures and restraining from any evil desires. It's considered an act of submission to Allah and atonement for their sins. Ramadan is also a month known for its charity and generosity when Muslims are encouraged to help the needy.

The origins of Ramadan go all the way back to the seventh century, when the Prophet Muhammad is said to have received the first verses of the Quran during this month. The 27th night of Ramadan is also known as the "Night of Power" or the "Night of Destiny," and considered their holiest night of the year. It is believed on this night the Prophet Mohammed received his first revelation of the Qur'an. Some Muslims consider prayers on this night to be more valuable than any other night of the year. Many will spend this night praying and reciting the Qur'an.

This year Ramadan also falls during the time when Jews celebrate Passover and Christians celebrate Easter. Historically, the month of Ramadan has also been a time of increased tension in the Middle East. That's why CBN will be hosting a time of prayer the day before Ramadan begins.

Please join CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell and CBN News hosts Dan Andros and Billy Hallowell for a LIVE Prayer Event. Chris, Dan, and Billy will pray for peace and that tensions in the Middle East, and in Israel in particular, will not ignite violence as Muslims, Jews and Christians all celebrate their most holy days in the coming weeks.

Join us on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 AM Eastern on CBN News YouTube, the CBN News app and the CBN family app. Please also sign the CBN Prayer Petition, Praying Peace for Israel During Ramadan, at www.CBNPrays.com.