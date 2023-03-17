Perpetrator in Strange Megiddo Bombing Incident Likely Crossed Lebanese Border

JERUSALEM, Israel – Yoav Gallant, Israel's defense minister, said the military is still gathering details about a bombing incident this week that seriously injured one resident of Israel.

The bombing near Megiddo Junction in northern Israel was carried out Monday morning, officials believe, by someone who crossed the Lebanese border.

A report in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar said the terror group Hezbollah has refused to comment on the attack. Israel's border with Lebanon has been relatively quiet for months, despite occasional threats by its leader, Sheik Hassan Nasrallah.

Gallant said quick action by security forces prevented a greater tragedy, and he warned that whoever was behind the bombing operation "will regret that he carried out an attack," and also that Israel will "find the proper time and act in the proper way to strike them."

According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, the military believes the suspected bomber entered Israel from Lebanon on Saturday or Sunday last week and set off an explosive device unlike explosives used by other terrorist groups inside Israel.

An Israeli resident, 21-year-old Shareef ad-Din, from the Arab town of Salem, was hospitalized with serious wounds.

Police commandos from an elite unit found the suspect in a car near the Lebanese border. He was wearing an explosive belt, and had a rifle and a gun. He was with a driver who reportedly picked him up as a hitchiker. As they went to make an arrest, the security forces determined he was a threat and killed him.

A spokesperson for UNIFIL (United Nations) peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon said "UNIFIL has not noticed any crossing of the Blue Line (between Lebanon and Israel) in recent days." The head of the UNIFIL mission "urges both sides to exercise restraint," a course which is highly unlikely if Israel determines Hezbollah carried out the attack.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.*